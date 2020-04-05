http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CY3dg0QMQQU/

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) said President Donald Trump did not act early enough to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Pritzker said, “We now know that intelligence sources and all the best advice that was given was given in January and early February to the president and the White House, and they seem not to have acted at all upon it. If they had started in February building ventilators, getting ready for this pandemic, we would not have the problems we have today, and frankly, very many fewer people would die.”

He added, “Look, we are one nation here. This virus knows no borders. It was up to the federal government, to begin with, to advise and to ask all the governors to put in stay at home orders. Those governors, Republican governors, would have done it earlier if the president had suggested it much earlier. They knew at the federal level that that was the right thing to do. You can hear it in the words from Dr. Fauci, who I have had many direct conversations with and Dr. Birx. They knew it. The president was apparently reluctant, and we see what the results are today.”

