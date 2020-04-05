https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/queenelizabeth-address-coronavirus/2020/04/05/id/961406

Queen Elizabeth II will strike an optimistic note about Britain’s response to the global coronavirus crisis in an address to be broadcast Sunday, according to excerpts from the speech reported by the BBC and others.

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge,” the Queen will say in a pre-recorded address to the U.K. and Commonwealth nations, according to the BBC. “And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any.”

The Queen will thank National Health Service staff and other key workers tackling the pandemic. Other than her annual Christmas address, the Queen rarely makes such public pronouncements. The speech, which will air at 8 p.m. local time, was recorded at Windsor Castle by a single cameraman wearing personal protective equipment and keeping a safe distance from the monarch, according to the BBC.

The monarch will offer a deeply personal message, describing the moment as a “time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.”

She plans to praise the National Health Service for its work and laud those who volunteered to help out in a time of crisis.

The address was recorded in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. The location was chosen specifically because it allowed enough space between the monarch and the camera person, who wore personal protective equipment.

The queen has given such an address on only three occasions before.

She delivered speeches after the Queen Mother’s death in 2002, before the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997 and at the time of the first Gulf War in 1991.

