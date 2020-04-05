https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/reduce-death-toll-save-lives-drone-seen-flying-manhattan-park-barking-orders-people-maintain-social-distancing-video/

A drone was seen flying over a Manhattan park on Saturday urging people to ‘maintain social distancing.’

New York is currently the US epicenter of the Coronavirus pandemic with 122,916 confirmed cases and 4,159 deaths.

Drones were used in China to bark orders at citizens and now they are being used in the US.

Frightening.

“This is the Anti-COVID-19 volunteer drone task force,” a booming voice said over a loudspeaker from the drone.

“Please maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet. Again, please maintain social distancing. Please help stop the spread of this virus. Reduce the death toll and save lives. For your own safety and your family’s safety please maintain social distancing.”

“Thank you for your cooperation, we are all in this together,” the voice from the drone said.

WATCH:

WATCH: A drone was seen flying over a Manhattan park on Saturday, urging pedestrians to “maintain social distancing.” https://t.co/5J9DLlunRB pic.twitter.com/VuNu1etBnW — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 5, 2020

A couple weeks ago it was reported that a California police department was planning on using drones with night vision cameras and loudspeakers to monitor the population amid the Coronavirus shutdown.

Recall, the Communist Chinese government in January used drones to spy on citizens and order those without masks or outdoors without authorization to follow commands blasted from drones as part of the government’s efforts to stop the Coronavirus outbreak.

The drones would tell the Chinese citizens to go indoors and wash their hands.

Watch the shock video from China:

Chinese officials in rural areas are creatively using #drones to make sure local residents don‘t gather together without wearing masks during the nationwide battle against the #coronavirus. https://t.co/e6khcWvUrx pic.twitter.com/td7u1ZZ4Kz — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) January 31, 2020

Governors have stripped American citizens of their Constitutional rights with their social distancing orders — and now drones are being used to intimidate Americans who dare walk outside.

