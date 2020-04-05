http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Tx3Bq3LdWDM/

A report published this week by Reuters claims that a group of more than 100 Vanderbilt University students that ignored concerns about the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic were responsible for spreading it to their home communities after leaving campus.

Before leaving campus and returning to their homes and families throughout the United States and abroad, more than 100 Vanderbilt students attended parties, ignoring the school’s explicit instructions not to do so. They crowded into apartment complexes and other locations, and posed for group pictures they posted on Instagram. Many celebrated St. Patrick’s Day six days early – on the same day New York City announced it was cancelling its traditional annual parade.

One student told Reuters that he experienced symptoms just days after returning home from campus. Just days prior to his departure from Vanderbilt, the student admitted that he attended an off-campus party.

The report claims that at least one student, prior to returning home, mocked the impending pandemic. One student posted a photo on Instagram in which he joked about being infected with the virus during the party.

One photo of a March 11 party, posted on Instagram and seen by Reuters, shows a student in a makeshift hazmat suit, a black mask and green bowler hat with shamrocks, as a large group of students party in the background. “I dare you to give me corona,” reads the picture’s caption. The photo’s location jokingly claims to be “Wuhan, China” — the origin of the global pandemic.

Now, Vanderbilt students that claim to have contracted coronavirus have created a Facebook group to discuss their experiences. Although it is unclear if the self-reported diagnoses are accurate, the group currently has 107 members. Over 80 percent of the group members indicated that they had contracted the virus in a poll that was posted to the group this week.

