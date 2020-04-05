https://www.dailywire.com/news/reporter-presses-trump-to-shutdown-grocery-stores-fast-food-restaurants

A reporter in the White House press corps pressed President Donald Trump on Sunday on why he has not directed a shutdown of all businesses nationwide, including grocery stores.

“Obviously, we know anyone can spread the disease unwittingly,” the reporter said. “So, why even have a few businesses open? Why not just shut everything down?”

“There are grocery stores that are open, fast food places,” the reporter continued. “Why even take a little chance? Just shut it all down.”

“We’ll answer that question later,” Trump responded. “All I can say is that right now, things are looking really good and opening up with a bang will be a great thing.”

WATCH:

Video: As many people have already pointed out on here, a reporter actually asked Trump about shutting down essential businesses like grocery stores. Seriously. Here that was. pic.twitter.com/Eg4uJ9v52G — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 6, 2020

