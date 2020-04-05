http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/E9R86kAh1gg/

Reporters at the White House press briefing on Sunday repeatedly asked President Donald Trump why he chose not to wear a medical mask.

One reporter, who was not wearing a mask, noted the former Vice President Joe Biden said he would start wearing a mask outdoors, and he asked President Trump if he and the White House task force would start wearing masks.

“Are we getting to the point where we might see the members of the coronavirus task force also wear face coverings?” the reporter asked.

Trump said the advisory was voluntary and that he would have no problem with anyone wearing a mask.

Another reporter asked why the first lady recommended that Americans wear masks when they were in public.

“She feels that way,” Trump said.

“I would wear one,” he said. “Would you like me to wear one right now? That would be a little awkward, I guess. But again, I would wear one if I thought it was important.”

A couple of technicians and photographers were spotted wearing masks during the briefing but not the reporters in the briefing room chairs.

The president said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if members of his family in New York would be recommended to wear masks.

Another reporter asked Dr. Anthony Fauci why he was not wearing a mask.

Trump grinned as Fauci responded that the main reason to wear a mask was to protect sick individuals from spreading the virus.

“I had a test today, and it was negative,” Fauci said shortly.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended Saturday that all Americans to wear masks in public to help further mitigate the virus from spreading.

“The CDC is advising the use of nonmedical cloth face covering as an additional voluntary public health measure,” Trump said on Saturday, announcing the new guidelines. “So it’s voluntary. You don’t have to do it.”

The White House / YouTube

