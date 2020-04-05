http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dF3IscXX4rE/
Actress Rita Wilson sang the National Anthem on Sunday during NASCAR’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race. The emotional rendition marks Wilson’s first public performance since she and her husband Tom Hanks recovered from coronavirus.
The NASCAR Invitational was a virtual esports event as the league’s star drivers are unable to race due to the coronavirus crisis. Wilson’s performance was filmed by her son Truman Hanks, 24, from her Tom’s Los Angeles home.
Wilson, who has released four studio albums, and her Forrest Gump starring husband tested positive for the deadly virus in early March. The pair quarantined in Australia where Tom Hanks was on pre-production for an untitled Elvis Presley movie. They left the hospital five days after their diagnosis. The couple returned to the U.S. last week.
While in isolation, the actress treated her fans to a performance of the 1992 hit single “Hip Hop Hooray.” Prior to that, Wilson performed her new song “Broken Man.”
Wilson took to social media recently and thanked God for her health as she is also a cancer survivor.
“So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor,” Wilson said. “Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.”
This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness. I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy. I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time. You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now. One year ago on March 29, I was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, that as a child, I’d walk on an read all the names of the stars I admired, never believing one day my name would be on one of those stars. And one year ago today, I released my fourth album, Halfway to Home. Every day I get to make music is a gift. So much has happened musically in that one year. So much goodness. All of this would not be possible without good health. So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given , and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.
