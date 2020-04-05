http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/N9sd4BGVxw4/

Paint company Sherwin-Williams is doing its part to combat the coronavirus by producing hand sanitizer and donating 250,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers on the front lines.

The Cleveland, Ohio-based company told WKYC that it had donated 250,000 gloves, masks, and lab coats to healthcare workers actively working in the field.

“We are also beginning to manufacture hand sanitizer at some of our plants, and will be donating it to those in need,” company officials said in a statement Sunday. “Additionally, we continue to supply critical products to create and maintain clean and healthy environments for customers who support vital health care facilities, manufacturing plants, and other infrastructure.”

Sherwin-Williams representatives said they have also donated “critical coatings products to producers of ventilators, oxygen tanks and hospital bedframes.”

But the company’s generosity does not end there. It also donated $100,000 to the Cleveland Rapid Response Fund to assist the work of public health officials.

Sherwin-Williams joins a growing list of companies that are contributing their services to help battle the coronavirus pandemic. At least 65 other American companies are either offering free meals to healthcare workers or are producing ventilators, masks, or other protective equipment.

