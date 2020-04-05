https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/491210-surgeon-general-this-is-going-to-be-the-hardest-and-the-saddest

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic that the week ahead would be the “hardest and the saddest” of “most Americans’ lives.”

“This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives,” Adams said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment and our 9/11 moment only it’s not going to be localized, it’s going to be happening all over the country,” Adams said.

He added, however, that there “is a light at the end of the tunnel if everyone does their part for the next 30 days.”

“There is hope but we’ve also got to all do our part.”

Host Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceGovernors, health experts warn coronavirus restrictions must stay in place Public health expert: ‘We are still at the very beginning of this outbreak’ Mnuchin: US will bounce back after we ‘kill this virus’ and ‘reopen this economy’ MORE also pressed Adams on President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi eyes end of April to bring a fourth coronavirus relief bill to the floor NBA to contribute 1 million surgical masks to NY essential workers Private equity firm with ties to Kushner asks Trump administration to relax rules on loan program: report MORE’s repeated promotion of the antimalarial drug hydrochloroquine as a coronavirus treatment. The drug has not been approved for that use and experts have warned a run on supplies could lead to a shortage for those who need it for its FDA-approved uses.

“Here’s what we’ve advised the president: When people are in a tragic situation, we want them to be able to have a conversation with their healthcare provider about everything they can do to save their lives,” Adams responded. “We feel a little bit better regarding its safety than we do about a completely novel drug.”

Wallace also asked the surgeon general about Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation that Americans wear fabric or cloth masks even as the president has said he will not likely wear one, to which Adams noted that the masks are “not a substitute for social distancing” and added that “the White House doctors and CDC are taking pains to make sure everyone is social distancing in regard to the president.”

