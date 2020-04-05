https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/fraud-per-cdc-regulations-death-omaha-man-80s-hospice-care-several-underlying-conditions-determined-covid-19-infection/

As was reported on Saturday — The amount of Americans who reportedly died from the Coronavirus is based on a CDC coding system that will “result in COVID-19 being the underlying cause more often than not.”

“COVID-19 should be reported on the death certificate for all decedents where the disease caused or is assumed to have caused or contributed to death,” CDC guidelines issued March 24 read. “Certifiers should include as much detail as possible based on their knowledge of the case, medical records, laboratory testing, etc.,” the guidance continued.

“If the decedent had other chronic conditions such as COPD or asthma that may have also contributed, these conditions can be reported in Part II.”

1/ As you sit home watching #COVID death counts spiral, please know the official @CDCgov guidance for coding COVID-related deaths is as follows: any death where the disease “caused or is *assumed* to have caused or *contributed to* death.” Confirmed lab tests are not required… pic.twitter.com/H4D6mcti3R — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 3, 2020

So the number of deaths due to coronavirus is purposely not accurate.

This is an insane policy.

And it is already taking place across the country

There were two more deaths reported Saturday in Omaha that were attributed to the COVID-19 virus including this one from the Omaha World Herald.

A man in his 80s, had several underlying conditions and was receiving hospice care, according to Douglas County, but authorities determined that the COVID-19 infection was his leading, or “acute,” cause of death.

It’s not clear why the medical professionals attributed his death to coronavirus since he was already in hospice care for unrelated conditions. This is fraud perpetrated on the American public. The US may have an Italian-like definitional problem.

The other reported coronavirus death was a woman in her 70s also with multiple underlying conditions.

