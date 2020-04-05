https://www.dailywire.com/news/tiger-at-bronx-zoo-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-other-animals-suspected-of-having-disease

A tiger at the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus, and several other animals have reportedly developed symptoms of the disease, according to the zoo.

“Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo, has tested positive for COVID-19. She, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions had developed a dry cough and all are expected to recover,” the zoo said in a statement. “This positive COVID-19 test for the tiger was confirmed by USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory, based in Ames, Iowa.”

“We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus,” the statement continued. “Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers. It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to novel infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries.”

The zoo said that the cats were infected by “a person caring for them who was asymptomatically infected with the virus or before that person developed symptoms.”

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

