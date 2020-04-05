https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/491279-trump-hits-illinois-governor-after-criticism-i-hear-him-complaining

President TrumpDonald John TrumpPelosi eyes end of April to bring a fourth coronavirus relief bill to the floor NBA to contribute 1 million surgical masks to NY essential workers Private equity firm with ties to Kushner asks Trump administration to relax rules on loan program: report MORE repeatedly lashed out at Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) on Sunday during a press conference, shortly after the governor criticized Trump over comments made about the coronavirus response.

During Sunday’s daily press briefing on the administration’s efforts to stop the virus’s spread in the U.S., Trump took aim at Pritzker over his past criticism of the administration’s response to the outbreak.

“There is a governor, I hear him complaining all the time, Pritzker. He is always complaining,” Trump told reporters before listing off a number of projects the federal government was assisting with in the state.

“Like in Illinois, the governor couldn’t do his job, so we had to help him,” he said at a later point in the briefing.

Trump attacks @GovPritzker, who criticized federal coronavirus response efforts on TV today: “There is a governor, I hear him complaining all the time, Pritzker. He is always complaining … He has not performed well.” pic.twitter.com/9rysI88qjp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2020

Trump’s comments came hours after Pritzker himself criticized the president’s comments about federal and state disaster stockpiles, the latter of which he said were insufficiently stocked and unprepared for the outbreak.

“The president does not understand the word federal. Federal Emergency Management Agency. We have a state Emergency Management Agency, but if he were right, why would we ever need a Federal Emergency Management Agency?” Pritzker said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “It’s because individual states can’t possibly do what the federal government can do.”

“There’s no way that we can stockpile in anticipation of a pandemic that no one anticipated, and yet the federal government is responsible for doing precisely that,” he added.

Trump has feuded with a number of Democratic governors during the coronavirus outbreak including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoNBA to contribute 1 million surgical masks to NY essential workers Trump says 1,000 additional military personnel to deploy to NY New Jersey reports 846 deaths from coronavirus, total cases over 34,000 MORE (D) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), while urging other governors to be “appreciative” of the federal government’s response.

