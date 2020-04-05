https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/virus-covid-pandemic-trump/2020/04/05/id/961471

President Donald Trump warned Sunday that the United States is in for “a rough two weeks” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said in a tweet, “I will be having a White House CoronaVirus Task Force meeting in a short while. May or may not do a News Conference after the meeting, depending on new information. Talks & meetings today are proving promising, but a rough two weeks are coming up!”

He followed that with another tweet, “We are learning much about the Invisible Enemy. It is tough and smart, but we are tougher and smarter!”

Trump’s “rough two weeks” remark came hours after Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams warned that the U.S. is in for a very difficult week as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread.

“This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives,” Adams said.

“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment. Only it’s not going to be localized, it’s going to be happening all over the country.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the virus had infected 332,594 Americans and had resulted in 9,504 deaths. Worldwide, 1,262,631 people have been sickened with the virus and 68,499 have died.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

