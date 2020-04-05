https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/tyranny-display-dc-police-shut-wharfs-fish-market-pics-crowds-go-viral/

The DC police shut down The Wharf’s Fish Market on Sunday after photos of crowds there went viral.

Washington, D.C., recently issued a very strict shelter-in-place order in response to the Coronavirus panic.

Residents may only leave their homes to go to the grocery store or to seek medical aid.

All non-essential businesses were closed as well.

On Sunday morning, DC police shut down The Wharf’s Fish Market after pictures of a crowds from yesterday went viral online.

Apparently food is no longer essential in DC?

D.C. police shut down The Wharf’s Fish Market after photos of crowds there yesterday went viral. pic.twitter.com/FJDgLPs7Ov — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) April 5, 2020

“Incredible abuse of power by DC government,” Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said.

Incredible abuse of power by DC government. https://t.co/Yay6eG7Df5 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 5, 2020

Other examples of tyranny on display have shocked Americans.

Last week Vermont issued regulations banning big box retailers from in-person selling of “non-essential” items as part of the state’s efforts to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus.

Included in the list are clothing, books, movies, music and seeds and plants for gardens. Customers will be allowed to order restricted items for pick-up. Browsing for them will be prohibited – reported TGP’s Kristinn Taylor.

Had enough yet, America?

