British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital with the coronavirus.

Johnson’s office says he is being admitted for tests because he still has symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Downing Street said Sunday the hospitalization is a “precautionary step” and he remains in charge of the government.

“On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” a statement from Downing Street said. “This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

“The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Johnson, 55, has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26.

