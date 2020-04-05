https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/watch-bumbling-joe-biden-appears-forget-name-coronavirus/

In today’s episode of “the best the Democrats have to offer,” former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to forget how to say the word “coronavirus” while speaking about the pandemic.

The latest Biden gaffe took place during an appearance on Sunday’s episode of ABC’s “This Week.”

Biden was attempting to say that President Donald Trump is moving to slow in dealing with the pandemic, but seemed to forget the name of the virus mid sentence.

Biden also discussed possible plans for a virtual Democratic National Convention, something he adamantly opposed recently.

“Well, we’re going to have to do a convention. We may have to do a virtual convention. I think we should be thinking about that right now. The idea of holding the convention is going to be necessary. We may not be able to put 10, 20, 30,000 people in one place and that’s very possible. Again let’s see where it is — and what we do between now and then is going to dictate a lot of that as well. But my point is that I think you just got to follow the science,” Biden told ABC News’ Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Biden has also said that he is open to a phone call with the president, as if he has anything important to add to the conversation.

“Well, it hasn’t happened. I’m happy to talk to him and I’d just tell him what we found is important to do … and that is to move swiftly and … we have to move more rapidly,” Biden said.

