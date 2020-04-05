http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6cH_lZEWqx4/

A fireman in Miami-Dade, Florida, got the surprise of his life recently while recovering from his battle with the coronavirus.

When the unnamed firefighter opened his hospital room window Friday morning, he could not believe what he saw, according to the Henry Herald.

In the street below was the bright yellow firetruck from his station and several fellow crew members who had gathered to show him how much they cared about him.

On Twitter Friday, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department (MDFR) shared video footage of the event captured by the recovering firefighter.

Recently hospitalized recuperating from complications due to #COVID19, one of our firefighter felt joyful & instantly connected to his fellow brothers & sisters the minute he received the unexpected “Get Well Soon” visit from his fellow fire crew members from #MDFR #Station36. pic.twitter.com/zeTftVM504 — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) April 3, 2020

“There they are, all this for me,” he said from behind the camera as the crew prepared to bring the ladder up to his fourth story window.

“They’re setting up, they have ‘get well soon’ cards. Soon they’re going to bring the ladder over here and they’re all gonna come up and say hi,” he continued.

The fireman, who has been in the hospital for over a week since contracting the virus, said he felt “joyful” and “instantly connected” to his team the second they showed up outside the building.

When the ladder reached the window, one of the crew members climbed up and smiled while holding Get Well Soon cards and a sign that read “Your New Firehouse.”

“This is love. This is the only kind of love you can get from the brother and sisterhood at the firehouse,” the fireman said of the kind gesture.

“There’s just no other way to explain how this makes me feel, being locked up in here. Everybody that walks in here, you can’t even see their face because of masks and gowns. I mean, it’s completely understandable but you feel so isolated from the world,” he concluded.

Following the heart warming event, Twitter users offered their own well wishes and encouraged him to stay strong.

“Get well soon! We need you,” one person wrote.

“Keep Fighting, you are not alone brother,” another commented.

