Arm doors and cross check. A flight attendant living in enforced coronavirus isolation has made a video to record the experience that has been viewed more than 1.6 million times.

Kristin Gillett, a flight attendant for Canadian airline WestJet, created the comic piece and released it late last month.

It shows how she and her colleagues are coping with quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak — which is apparently by operating as if their home is a plane cabin and their immediate friends and family are passengers.

The sketch shows Gillett wearing a flight attendant uniform and speaking to her husband, comedian and magician Wes Barker, as if he were on a flight.

The four-minute clip, Gillett greets her husband by asking him if he would like a “welcome beverage.” She then explains the “safety points” for the balcony door, as if it were an emergency exit and then moves on from there.

The most accurate parts – according to the comments on the YouTube video, were when Gillett sits next to the lavatory eating her salad, before explaining how the door opens.

“You can tell she’s actually a flight attendant. This is so realistic … I MISS FLYING ALREADY and it’s only been 8 days since my last pairing. Such a funny vid …” one commented.

Others were just as taken by the hilarity.

“She must have been a flight attendant. Makes me laugh when trying to talk to passengers with earphones. I’m sharing this on my airline’s flight attendant group email. Merci,” another person shared.

Many people thanked the couple for sharing such a fun video in an otherwise tough time.

“This is the BEST and funniest video I have seen in a long time. It truly hit home and I am so thankful for the great ‘cry, belly laugh’ I haven’t had in such a very long time.”

All of which proves sometimes laughing can provide a welcome respite from a global pandemic and all the attendant worries it delivers.

We are now cleared for takeoff.

