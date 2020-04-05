https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/wayne-allyn-root-mad-not-going-take-anymore/

By Wayne Allyn Root

“I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore.”

Remember that line from the famous American movie “Network”? It’s time for a rebellion. Every out of work American and every out of business American business owner needs to open our windows and shout it. Shout it so loud, it reaches President Trump, Congress and every DC Swamp politician from Washington DC to New York to Boston to Beverly Hills, California.

It’s time for this madness to stop. Mr. President, do you understand how many suicides of prominent business owners are piling up?

Here in Las Vegas a business owner closed his business, laid off his 45 employees (with tears in his eyes), then went home and committed suicide. Did you see that in the news?

It’s happening across America.

Do you understand the pain of the employees? No one can even get through to file for unemployment benefits. The web sites are down for days on end. No one ever answers the phones.

Do you understand how many lives are being ruined, how many jobs being killed, how many great businesses will never reopen? The people are getting desperate and despondent. They have no money for food, or rent, or gas, or survival.

We can’t stay closed. We have to open up the US economy. There is no more time for debate. There is no more room for caution. I have ideas and compromise below.

First, these Coronavirus “death counts” have to stop. You’re scaring people half to death. I suggest a new kind of “DEATH COUNT” be put up on the screens, to compete with the Coronavirus death count.

*JOBS KILLED by this complete business shutdown.

*BUSINESSES CLOSED.

*AMERICAN DREAMS DESTROYED.

*SUICIDES CAUSED.

A Great Depression will destroy this great nation. And we’re on the way, right now. Unless you get this economy open again.

And why not open America for business again- with tight restrictions. What is happening now makes absolutely no sense. We are “allowed” to shop at big box stores like CostCo, WalMart and Home Depot; health food stores like Whole Foods and Sprouts; grocery stores; pet stores; auto part stores; pawn shops, pot stores, liquor stores, gun stores, and get this- golf courses are open.

If all of that is allowed, why can’t we open all stores and businesses, but with the same sanitary and health precautions and restrictions?

I love and appreciate the UPS drivers and Costco cashiers on the front lines. But if they can work, why can’t the rest of us? Do Costco checkout guys and gals and supermarket cashiers have a big “S” on their chest? If they can face it and survive, why can’t the rest of us?

The liberal Democrat Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti just recommended everyone wear masks and scarfs. Isn’t this the compromise to get us all back to work?

Here’s the mantra for the day: “Wear a Mask, Get Back to Work!”

We need to open of the US economy, before it’s too late. Before we’re all doomed- not from Coronavirus, but from the fallout of a Great Depression. Here is the compromise. Here are the new rules.

Anyone who wants to stay home, can. If you want to collect welfare, food stamps and unemployment, you can. Anyone at high risk- seniors, the sick, the obese, those with illness- should shelter at home.

But the rest of us (the working people of America) are willing to take the risk, to keep our businesses alive, to save jobs, to save the economy, to prevent a Great Depression, to prevent mass suicides, alcoholism, drug addiction, poverty and misery.

We can all work- just like the Costco employees and supermarket cashiers and the UPS drivers. We can all wear masks. Our customers can wear masks. We can all practice social distancing. Employees can stand 6 feet apart. Stores can limit customers. New customers can only come in when others leave. We can sanitize our workplaces and stores like never before.

It’s time to start organizing a mega call-campaign to President Trump, Congress and to local politicians across this country. It’s time to tell them that the American people want to take precautions, we’ll accept restrictions, but we need to get back to work. Or we’re holding you accountable for ruining our jobs, careers, businesses, dreams, lives.

The pandemic is horrible. But we can’t keep the economy closed. Your caution and fear are killing our lives, more than any pandemic. The politicians are destroying America.

Shout it out loud: “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore!”

