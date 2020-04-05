https://www.dailywire.com/news/who-official-lockdowns-driving-infections-from-street-to-household-suggests-removal-of-likely-infected-family-members-to-dignified-isolation

During a daily press briefing last week, an official from the World Health Organization (WHO) acknowledged that lockdowns in nations across the world have “in some senses” driven infections from off the street to inside the home.

Praising efforts in Singapore, Dr. Micheal Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, suggested there be medical professionals going door to door to find those likely infected, and “remove” them from the home for “dignified” isolation.

“In most parts of the world, due to lockdown, most of the transmission that’s actually happening in many countries now is happening in the household, at family level,” acknowledged Dr. Ryan on March 30. “In some senses, transmission has been taken off the streets and pushed back into family units.” “Now, we need to go and look in families to find those people who may be sick and remove them and isolate them in a safe and dignified manner,” the official continued. “That’s what I was saying previously … the transition from movement restrictions and shutdowns and stay-at-home orders can only be made if we have in place the means to be able to detect suspect cases, isolate confirmed cases, track contacts, and follow up on the contacts’ health at all times,” explained Dr. Ryan, “and then isolate any of those people who become sick themselves.” The Chinese government has attempted to cover up the China-originated novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, for months, reportedly silencing whistleblowers and allegedly lying about the real death toll, which has been estimated to be as high as 40,000. Mouth pieces for the communist regime have also tried to pin the virus on the United States, suggesting it was spread by the U.S. Military, though this has been thoroughly debunked. On their part, the WHO has come under increasing scrutiny for “act[ing] as Beijing’s handmaid,” as one New York Post column phrased it.

“The WHO should have known at the outset that it was dealing with a bad-faith actor in Beijing,” the Post said. “Yet ­instead of immediately insisting upon access, openness and transparency from China, WHO leadership followed the Chinese lead and at times even took the Chinese line.”

“The very fact that truth-seekers are left counting urns is an indictment not only of the Beijing ­regime, but also of the WHO. To help stem the pandemic, the WHO should have been tirelessly pressing China to tell the truth,” the column argued. “Far from sounding an alarm, however, the UN outfit was ­impassive while Beijing stonewalled international health ­authorities for weeks. Indeed, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the Chinese regime for its ‘transparency’ in the crisis. Tedros, ­recall, was Beijing’s candidate for WHO chief and owes his job to China’s campaign for him at the United Nations.”

“When the full history of this episode is eventually written, the Chinese Communist Party will bear massive responsibility for this plague that has swept the earth. So will a World Health Organization that seemed too interested in the health of the Chinese regime at the moment of truth,” the Post blasted the organization.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

