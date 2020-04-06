https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/3-reasons-cant-vote-democrat/

“And do not have fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness; instead expose them.” [Ephesians 5:11]

During the corona crisis we have considerable time for increased contemplation. From meditating on Psalm 94:15, God challenges us: “Who will rise up for me against the wicked? Who will stand up for me against those who do iniquity?”

Granted, it is uncomfortable to consider that iniquity plays some part in the current pandemic. Yet God’s judgment is always redemptive as He purifies us and draws us to Himself. “If we would judge ourselves, we would not be judged. But when we are judged, we are disciplined by the Lord, so that we would not be condemned with the world” (1 Corinthians 11:32).

For the past three years the Democratic Party, in lockstep with corrupt, leftist-leaning media, has engaged in a nonstop, full-court press to try and remove our duly elected president. Their best efforts have all failed. Their latest lie: “Trump knew of the coronavirus but deliberately withheld information and didn’t warn us, so scores are dying and the nation is being decimated.”

Boston Globe editorial: “He has blood on his hands” (March 30). The New York Times is spewing the same lie. Politicians, papers and pundits will echo this repeatedly as their new “takedown” strategy! This is vile, irresponsible and dishonest.

In the midst of the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic the nation should be unifying to save lives and defeat this “silent enemy.” Instead many Democrats withhold credit for the president’s outstanding work and demonstrate continued hatred of him for defeating candidate Clinton.

George Bernard Shaw said, “Hatred is the coward’s revenge for being intimidated.”

When America became first with COVID-19 cases, Hillary said snidely, “Well, he promised America first.”

Then Democratic sympathizer Katherine Stewart, at the New York Times, attacked Christians in an article, “The Road to Coronavirus Hell Was Paved by Evangelicals” (March 27).

These people need our prayers, but may the reality register: These are not just Trump’s enemies – they are yours and mine!

Heroes and zeroes

During these trying times, we should be giving thanks to God for inspirational examples of health care providers, political leaders and average “superheroes” demonstrating incredibly sacrificial service. Their calm, competence and compassion amidst the pandemic stirs all of us to play our part. They humbly take every opportunity to affirm Americans and encourage us in the battle against our “silent enemy.”

During this “time out,” attention is likewise focused on the conduct of certain people and political leaders revealing their lack of character in crisis. Exploiting the tragedy for selfish gain, they criticize, complain, sow discord, promote fear and panic, withhold giving credit to hardworking public servants and distort reporting, which adversely affects the well-being of everyone. Pressure does reveal the person.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi lambasted the president with a despicable and irresponsible Nero-like reference, “As the president fiddles, people are dying!” Nero was a sadistic, barbaric Roman emperor who killed his mother and wife, and slaughtered Christians, including Peter and Paul, before committing suicide at 30.

As millions watch the Democrats’ disrespectful, dishonest and disgraceful behavior month after month and year after year, I’d like to appeal that the time has come to say “Enough!” I offer three concrete reasons to detach yourself from voting for Democratic candidates until there is a major overhaul in the platform and party. This urgent appeal is to those average citizens identifying as long-standing and loyal Democrats and for party “bosses” and politicians who have gone off the rails, allowing the party to be hijacked by leftist-leaning secularists, socialists and so-called “progressives.”

The future of America is at stake. Our Judeo-Christian foundations, our faith, freedoms and families must be protected from these extremists. The blood of over 61 million aborted babies also is “crying out” to God from the ground (Genesis 4:10) as Democrats champion abortion – Planned Parenthood keeping clinics open while churches must close.

3 reasons to reject Democratic leadership:

1. CONGRESSIONAL CONFORMITY

The Democratic Party of today is not the party of traditional Democrats like Truman, Kennedy, or Stanley and Sophie Tomczak (my parents). They would shake their heads in disbelief if they were resurrected to review the 25 Democratic presidential candidates and their positions.

Today a candidate must conform to the Democratic platform to receive funding and party support. The Republican platform strongly supports sanctity of life, sanctity of biblical marriage plus policies from taxation, education, health care and welfare that strengthen the traditional family. The Democratic platform endorses all LGBTQ positions, undermining the traditional family and aligns with propagandizing our children in public schools.

2. CONGRESSIONAL CORRUPTION

Space does not permit a thorough exposé of unscrupulous Democratic practices like disregarding enforcement of drug laws, legal immigration laws and due process (remember the despicable behavior of Sens. Booker and Harris during the Kavanaugh hearings?), let alone their lack of simple respect for ICE officials and the office of the president.

Consider the most current example: “Exhibit A” in the coronavirus pandemic:

The COVID-19 rescue bill was specifically designed to help suffering hardworking Americans, hospitals and small businesses plus avert a depression.

In her 1,400-page version, Pelosi tried to slip in $1 billion for free “Obama phones” and coverage; forgiveness of student loans; Green New Deal mandates; $75 million for Kennedy Center entertainment; suspend aspects of immigration enforcement; gift $25 billion to keep the Postal Service solvent (it should be privatized!) plus eliminate $11 billion in USPS debt!

Attorney Jay Sekulow and his team said Pelosi “attempted to create a $1 billion slush fund for the abortion industry in the first coronavirus bill to grant … Planned Parenthood or other abortion providers ‘small business’ benefits included in the bill.”

3. CONGRESSIONAL CAREERS

The final reason not to vote for a Democrat is their example of becoming wealthy career politicians out of touch with reality, living elitist lives of mind-boggling privilege and, in my opinion, forgetting their call to what should be time-limited, humble “public service” (this applies to Republicans and Independents also).

Nancy Pelosi has 33 years in office and a net worth of $238 million. She became the Dems’ primary spokesman after Harry Reid (who lived in a million-dollar Ritz-Carlton D.C. condo).

Joe Biden has 44 years in office and a net worth of $15 million.

Diane Feinstein has 28 years in office and a net worth of $94 million.

Our president, who gives away all his salary, is limited to two terms. The common-sense ideals of our Founding Fathers were for leaders to come from the People, to provide fresh ideas, avoid fundraising pressure and recognize our sinful nature that needs checks and balances to curb corruption.

“The people must remain ever vigilant against tyrants masquerading as public servants.”

– George Washington

“Whenever a man has cast a longing eye on offices, a rottenness begins in his conduct.”

– Thomas Jefferson

“The security intended to the general life consists in the frequent election and in the rotation of the members of Congress.”

– James Madison and Alexander Hamilton

Elected public servants to Congress should receive a reasonable salary and then return (after two or three terms) to reconnect with those they served after mentoring their successor. It’s time to amend our Constitution to “drain the swamp.”

Here’s the Deal: Is this pandemic a foreshadow of the final judgment when “they blasphemed the name of God who has power over these plagues, and they did not repent and give Him glory” (Revelation 16:9)? Regardless, since judgment is “to begin at the house of God” (1 Peter 4:17), let’s align with righteousness and affirm His pledge that if Christians “humble themselves” and “turn from their wicked ways” He “will heal the land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).

