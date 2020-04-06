https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/3-weeks-ago-newsom-said-25-5-million-people-california-infected-coronavirus-8-week-period-actual-number-today-15247/

Three weeks ago Governor Gavin Newsom projected that 56% of California’s population — or 25.5 million people will be infected with the Wuhan Coronavirus over an 8-week period.

Since we are nearly at the halfway point of Newsom’s prediction, we thought we would check in.

As of Monday morning, California has 15,247 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 350 deaths — OUT OF 40 MILLION PEOPLE!

California is one of the largest economies in the world, yet the entire state has been virtually shut down because 0.0004% of the population has confirmed infections and 0.000009% of the population has died from the virus.

A few weeks ago Newsom asked President Trump in a letter to deploy the USNS Mercy hospital ship “to help decompress our current healthcare delivery system in the Los Angeles region in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

“In the last 24 hours, we had 126 new COVID-19 cases, a 21 percent increase. In some parts of our state, our case rate is doubling every four days,” Newsom wrote. “Moreover, we have community acquired transmission in 23 counties with an increase of 44 community acquired infections in 24 hours.”

Newsom continued, “We project that roughly 56 percent of our population — 25.5 million people — will be infected with the virus over an eight week period.”

USNS “Mercy” arrived in Los Angeles last week to alleviate hospitals supposedly overwhelmed by the Coronavirus and has treated less than 2 dozen patients.

Newsom also previously said during a press conference that California was considering martial law after 12 Coronavirus deaths were confirmed in the state.

Meanwhile Constitutional rights have been stripped from citizens and small businesses in California have been forced to shut down.

A paddleboarder in Malibu was arrested for violating the social distancing order, farmer’s markets are closed and Mayor Garcetti shut off water and electricity to businesses all because of the faulty Coronavirus models being used by government officials.

