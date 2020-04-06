https://www.dailywire.com/news/alyssa-i-believe-survivors-milano-explains-silence-on-biden-sexual-assault-allegation-internet-hypocrite-a-liar-and-a-bad-joke

Speaking on a radio show called “Radio Andy,” actress Alyssa Milano explained why she has not spoken out about the sexual assault allegation that has been made against former Vice President Joe Biden, and for the woman who ferociously condemned Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings, her answer on the Biden claim reeked of utter hypocrisy.

Milano stated:

I have not publicly said anything about this; if you remember, it kind of took me a long time to publicly say anything about Harvey (Weinstein) as well, because I believe that even though we should believe women, and that is an important thing, and what that statement really means is like, for so long, the go-to has been not to believe them. So really, we have to sort of societally change that mindset to believing women. But that does not mean at the expense of not giving men their due process.

Andy Cohen, aka Radio Andy, gushing, “I like that.”

Milano continued, “And investigate situations, and giving, you know, it’s gotta be, it’s gotta be, it’s gotta be fair in both directions. So I’ve been very vocal about Biden and my support for him. I’ve known him for a very long time, and I did do my due diligence because part of it was that, and the article that sort of stood out to me was that Time’s Up decided not to take the case.”

Cohen: That was important to you. That meant there was more to the story here.

Milano: Right. I did my work and I spoke to Time’s Up and I just don’t feel comfortable throwing away a decent man that I’ve known for 15 years —

Cohen: Yup.

Milano: — in this time of complete chaos, without there being a thorough investigation. I’m sure that mainstream media would be jumping all over this as well if, if, y’know if —

Cohen, jumping in to help: “If we weren’t in a pandemic.”

Milano: If they found more evidence … so I’m just staying quiet about it … I sent the #MeToo tweet over two years ago; I never thought that it would be something that was going to destroy innocent men, right? We don’t want that to happen either. So we have to find this balance in the “believe women” movement and also giving men their due process, realizing that we’re destroying lives if we publicly don’t go through the right steps in order to find out if an accusation is credible or not.

Here’s Milano in an op-ed from September 2018:

So let me be as clear as possible: I believe Christine Blasey Ford and I demand that our Senators vote to reject Brett Kavanaugh as the next Justice on the Supreme Court. Every person who refuses to loudly and openly reject Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination is telling every generation of Americans that an alleged abuser’s career is more valuable than a survivor’s humanity. And the highest court in our land is no place for an alleged sexual offender to sit.

Only days later, Milano was one of a group of anti-Kavanaugh leftists protesting at on the door of Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), which she pounded. She tweeted, “I’m in D.C. because I don’t believe any man’s misogyny should take precedent over a survivor’s humanity.”

I’m in D.C. because I don’t believe any man’s misogyny should take precedent over a survivor’s humanity. We tried to see a Murkowski, Collins and Hyde-Smith today and share our stories of survival. They refused to see us. #KavaNo #BelieveWomen #SurvivorStrong pic.twitter.com/rRtTSVWEpJ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 26, 2018

Only a few days after that, Milano wangled a seat at the Kavanaugh hearings, where she held up a sign emblazoned, “I BELIEVE SURVIVORS NO ON KAVANAUGH.”

Oh, so suddenly due process has made a comeback. How convenient! https://t.co/do1ZtvIzoV — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) April 6, 2020

Remember all the mainstream media attention Milano got for sitting behind Kavanaugh and scouring and weeping? There’s no corroborating evidence Kavanaugh and Ford have even met. This is a former Biden staffer. Now Milano is “whoa whoa, we have to hear him out!” https://t.co/G1D9z7acjd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2020

This woman is a hypocrite, a liar, and a bad joke. #MeToo #TimesUp https://t.co/aBFoxOVqet — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 6, 2020

So you *don’t* believe all women then. https://t.co/OQpdNq0vIh — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 6, 2020

