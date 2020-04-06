https://www.theblaze.com/news/alyssa-milano-says-its-wrong-for-innocent-men-to-be-destroyed-by-metoo-now-that-joe-biden-has-been-accused

Actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano has broken her silence on the sexual assault allegation against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden — whom she endorsed for 2020 — and is facing criticism from the political left and right for not immediately believing his accuser as she did for the woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Milano says Biden deserves due process over the claim against him, and argues now that it would be wrong for innocent men to be destroyed by the movement she helped launch.

What are the details?

Milano marched in Washington, D.C. during the confirmation hearings of Justice Kavanaugh in 2018, claiming his accuser from decades earlier should be believed despite a lack of corroborating evidence. But now that Milano’s candidate of choice is facing a sexual assault allegation, the actress has changed her tune.

Last month, Tara Reade, a former staff assistant of Biden’s from his days in the U.S. Senate, came forward and claimed Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.

While the Biden campaign eventually issued a statement saying that the allegation was false, Mr. Biden has not addressed Ms. Reade’s claim and neither has much of the mainstream media as Bernard Goldberg pointed out in The Hill.

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen, Milano was asked about the claim against Biden and allegations against her for appearing politically motivated in defending the former vice president. The actress explained, “I’m still trying desperately to stand back and be sort of objective about this, because I sent the #MeToo tweet out over two years ago, [and] I never thought that it would be something that was going to destroy innocent men.”

She added, “So, we have to find this balance in the ‘Believe Women’ movement, and also giving men their due process.”

[embedded content]

Alyssa Milano explains silence on Joe Biden allegation



www.youtube.com



Milano reiterated Monday on Twitter, “#BelieveWomen does not mean everyone gets to accuse anyone of anything and that’s that. It means that our societal mindset and default reaction shouldn’t be that women are lying.”

“I believe, along with many others in this space, that accusations need to be investigated with due process for the accused,” she continued. “This is the only way for the movement to work & create the change we are fighting for. Anything less puts the entire movement and women’s equality at risk.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

