American Airlines announced Sunday it would suspend more inbound and outbound flights at all three major airports in New York as COVID-19 infections continue to mount.

The air carrier said that between April 9 and May 6, it will operate a total of 13 daily flights from New York’s JFK and LaGuardia airports and New Jersey’s Newark. In April 2019, American flew an average of 271 daily flights across all three airports, so the drop in flight volume represents a cut of around 95 percent.

“As coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New York City and the surrounding region continue to increase, along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for travel to the area, the demand for flights to the New York area is rapidly evaporating,” David Seymour, American’s senior vice president of operations, said in a statement late Sunday, USA Today reports.

The announcement comes a day after United slashed flights to the metro area. Spirit Airlines, JetBlue and other carriers had already suspended service since New York is a hotspot of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus, commonly known as the novel coronavirus.

New York, the hardest-hit state, reported on Saturday that there were nearly 600 new deaths for a total of 4,159 deaths and 122,000 total cases.

There were 8,327 new positives reported in New York on Saturday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday he believed there needed to be a mass rollout of rapid testing in order to achieve a “return to normalcy” after the peak of COVID-19 infections passes.

“I think you see the return to normalcy when we have an approved rapid testing program that can be brought to scale, Cuomo told a daily briefing on the coronavirus response. “That is going to be the answer, I believe.”

Earlier, American said in a statement it was slashing international flights for summer and delaying the launch of new routes for winter due to record low demand.

“American will suspend more than 60% of its total international capacity this summer compared to the same peak period in 2019, which includes an 80% reduction in Pacific capacity, 65% reduction in Atlantic capacity and 48% reduction in Latin America capacity,” the air carrier stated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in an advisory for people returning from international travel that they should self-quarantine for two weeks from the time they return home.

“During this 14-day period, take these steps to monitor your health and practice social distancing,” the CDC said.

People undergoing such post-travel quarantines should take their temperature twice a day and watch for cough or trouble breathing, the CDC said.

They should avoid public transport, stay around 6 feet away from other people, and avoid leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary.

