Tech giant Apple will reportedly produce 1 million face shields per week for medical workers battling the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, according to CEO Tim Cook.

CNBC reports that Apple CEO Tim Cook has stated that the tech giant plans to produce 1 million face shields per week for medical workers. The company has already donated 20 million N95 masks to governments and hospitals.

Apple CEO Tim Cook stated in a video posted to his Twitter account: “We’ve launched a company-wide effort, bringing together product designers, engineering, operations and packaging teams, and our suppliers to design, produce, and ship face shields for health workers.”

Cooke added: “Our first shipment was delivered to Kaiser hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley this past week and the feedback from doctors was very positive.” The Apple CEO stated that the company’s face shield design can be packed 100 to a single box and can be assembled in two minutes. Cook’s video can be seen below:

Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020

Recently, Apple more than doubled its donations to China’s efforts to fight the coronavirus giving 50 million yuan ($7 million) to the country. Apple CEO Tim Cook posted about the donation on Chinese social media app Weibo just a few weeks after the company re-opened all 42 of its stores in China, shortly before closing all other stores around the world.

Apple has already given around 20 million yuan of its promised donation amount to the Beijing-based China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation to support six hospitals in Hubei including a makeshift hospital set up in Leishenshan in Wuhan. “China has shown incredible spirit and resilience during the COVID-19 outbreak and we are grateful to our teams, partners and customers for their support during these challenging times,” Cook said in his post on Weibo.

Breitbart News reported last month that in a post to the Apple Newsroom tech giant Apple announced that it would be closing all stores outside of China shortly after reopening all of its stores in the country.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com

