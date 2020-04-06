https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-campaign-advisor-prosecute-trump-for-crimes-against-humanity-for-endorsing-hydroxychloroquine-to-fight-virus

On Sunday, an Ohio Democratic state representative who was reportedly named a senior advisor to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in February tweeted that she wanted to prosecute President Trump at the International Criminal Court for “crimes against humanity” for pushing the drug Hydroxychloroquine as a solution for the coronavirus COVID-19.

Rep. Tavia Galonski tweeted in response to someone accusing Trump of “pushing a drug that hasn’t been tested for coronavirus patients,” “I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one.”

The Ohio Capital Journal reported:

Asked by the Capital Journal if she legitimately intended to pursue this action, Galonski replied: “Yes!” Just how Galonski planned to initiate this plan, the representative was not at first sure. “I honestly have no idea,” Galonski told the Capital Journal on Sunday evening. “But how hard can it be?” She said her plan was to find out on Monday the referral procedure for reporting an alleged crime against humanity to The Hague.

Galonski graduated from the University of Akron School of Law in 1995 and served as a magistrate in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas, according to her biography from the Ohio House of Representatives. She may have been unaware that The United States is not a State Party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. United States participation in the ICC treaty regime would be unconstitutional because it would permit the ICC to try American citizens for crimes committed in America.

As the American Society of International Law explains, President Bill Clinton signed the treaty, but also stated that he would not recommend that the next President submit the treaty to the Senate for its advice and consent “until our fundamental concerns are satisfied.” In May 2002, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld explained that the Administration had “a number of serious objections to the [International Criminal Court] – among them, the lack of adequate checks and balances on powers of the [Court’s] prosecutor and judges; the dilution of the U.N. Security Council’s authority over international criminal prosecutions; and the lack of any effective mechanism to prevent politicized prosecutions of American service members and officials.”

Galonski followed her initial tweet with this one: “I need every lawyer that ever did any work on the international level to contact me at jtb1666@aol.com immediately. When we worked on international custody cases we had a cadre of lawyers working on the case. Suit up!”

When one respondent tweeted, “Don’t forget disbanding an Indigenous Tribe, kidnapping children, putting them in cages, making babies stand trial, abusing them in those concentration camps, not giving them medical care so they die, oh and letting this pandemic slam into this population like Boris let it in U.K,” Galonski responded on Twitter, “Exactly. I have been boiling since I saw that. It will be part of the Complaint.”

Galonski said of working for Biden, “As a former Teamster and as the proud daughter of a UAW worker, I know Joe always has and always will fight successfully for the respect working people deserve. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves to build out the strong support Joe already enjoys across Ohio because he has the empathy and experience that blue collar-strong towns like Akron need in the White House.”

