Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenCampaigns face attack ad dilemma amid coronavirus crisis Biden to host ‘virtual fireside chat’ with donors Esper faces tough questions on dismissal of aircraft carrier’s commander MORE spoke with President Trump Donald John TrumpCampaigns face attack ad dilemma amid coronavirus crisis Outgoing inspector general says Trump fired him for carrying out his ‘legal obligations’ Trump hits Illinois governor after criticism: ‘I hear him complaining all the time’ MORE on Monday about the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to two sources familiar with the conversation.

Neither Biden’s campaign nor the White House immediatelyresponded to requests for comment about the discussion.

The call began taking shape last week after Biden offered to speak to the president about the U.S. strategy for combating the coronavirus outbreak. Trump said he was willing to take such a call from Biden, and the former vice president’s aides began working to set up a conversation between the two political rivals.

The details of the call remain unclear. But the fact that Biden and Trump spoke marks something of a shift for two men that have spent years exchanging tough words with one another.

Biden has been sharply critical of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying that the president was too slow to take action.

Speaking to reporters during a virtual briefing on Thursday, Biden said that he hoped Trump could “learn some lessons” from the Obama administration as the president seeks to combat the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“We’ve been through this in a slightly different way in the past, and I hope they can learn some lessons from what we did right and maybe what we did wrong,” Biden said, noting that his team had been working to arrange the conversation with Trump.

— Updated at 5:11 p.m.

