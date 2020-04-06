http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/w58ZrDI0Zg4/boris-johnson-update-hes-in-the-intensive-care-unit.php

It looks like I was too optimistic when I wrote about Boris Johnson’s condition last night. I hoped that, like a friend of mine who has the Wuhan coronavirus, Johnson’s visit to the hospital was just a precautionary measure in response to his inability to shake the fever that comes with the virus. That is how Downing Street characterized it.

However, Johnson’s condition has worsened, and he’s been rushed to the hospital’s intensive care unit. Reportedly, Johnson is conscious but was moved to the ICU in case he needed to be placed on a ventilator.

Initially, Johnson planned to remain in charge of the government while in the hospital. Now that he’s in the ICU, he has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to stand in.

Johnson’s pregnant girlfriend has also experienced symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus, but was never tested. She says she is “on the mend” and “feeling stronger” after a week of bed rest.

Johnson and his girl friend reportedly self isolated separately after becoming ill.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

