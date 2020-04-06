https://www.theepochtimes.com/boston-authorities-urge-curfew-ask-people-to-wear-masks-outdoors_3300012.html

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh on Sunday announced strict new measures for social and physical distancing in a bid to reduce an expected surge in COVID-19 infections in the area.

“I cannot stress enough that the actions we take now through the next several weeks will help curb the spread of this virus, and save lives,” Walsh said in a news release Sunday, after Boston saw its largest one-day jump in reported cases.

The new measures, which will be effective on Monday, April 6, through Monday, May 4, include closing recreational sports areas in city parks, recommending a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., and urging everyone to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose when in public.

The curfew, detailed in a public health advisory issued by the Boston Public Health Commission on April 5, asks residents and visitors to the Boston area to refrain from leaving their homes at night for practically any reason, including for “obtaining necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family or household members.” Only those providing “essential services” related to the outbreak are exempt.

This is in addition to earlier recommendations that residents should remain in their homes during the day as much as possible and only leave for essential needs, like going to the grocery store or pharmacy.

“At this very critical time, we must do everything we can as Bostonians to protect one another. This is bigger than any one person—this is about the greater good of our people. Stay safe, stay inside, and let’s get through this together,” Walsh said.

Regarding enforcement, Walsh said police would not be enforcing the curfew, which is advisory, but he told NBC10 Boston earlier that he has considered stricter measures.

“It’s not normal for me to get up here and scare the people of Boston as the mayor,” Walsh said at Suday’s press conference. “But this is not a normal situation. This is a moment that we need people’s attention.”

At the press conference, Walsh said police officers were empowered to break up gatherings but he hoped people would follow requirements voluntarily.

“They can and will issue violations but it shouldn’t have to come to that,” Walsh said, WBUR reports.

The public health advisory noted: “All reasonable efforts will be made to secure voluntary compliance with this Advisory. The Executive Director may seek the assistance of other City of Boston agencies in encouraging compliance with this order.”

Authorities said public health models indicated Boston is 11 days away from peak demand for hospital resources and the new measures intend to flatten the curve of the outbreak in the area.

Boston now has 1,877 confirmed cases and 15 deaths attributed to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus, commonly known as the novel coronavirus. That’s an increase of 259 cases from Saturday.

“That’s what a surge looks like and we’re still at the beginning of the surge,” Walsh said of the figures, according to local news outlet WBUR.

Also, the Boston area has also seen an increase in COVID-19 case severity in young people. Authorities said that as of April 5, nearly 45 percent of positive tests in Boston are in people under the age of 40, while almost 80 percent of COVID-19 infections have been confirmed through tests in people under the age of 60.

“This is an unprecedented situation. It’s asked a lot from us,” Walsh said, WBUR reported. “It’s going to ask more from us over the next few weeks.”

