How bazaare can the corrupt Deep State get?

Over the weekend the now fired and disgraced former Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) Michael Atkinson released a statement to only special far-left reporters. The statement was bazaare in many ways:

The statement was apparently sent to a select number or far left reporters which are to date unknown.

The reason why only specific reporters received the statement is unknown.

The statement starts “Statement of Michael K. Atkinson, Inspector General of the Intelligence Community on his Removal from Office”. It doesn’t say it’s “from” or “by” but “of“. What is that?

The document is not signed.

We really don’t know if Atkinson authorized it or not.

To date the ICIG’s statements given in the basement of the US Capital in a classified setting in front of ‘lying’ Adam Schiff’s Committee that was hell bent on impeaching President Trump have not been released.

ICIG Atkinson has been involved in numerous corrupt dealings with the FISA Court while working for Mary McCord, who next worked for creepy Adam Schiff.

Let’s hope this gangster was escorted out of his government office after having all access to all systems removed from any and all systems he had access to.

