https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-boris-johnson-moved-icu-coronavirus-condition-worsened/

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to the Intensive Care Unit as his condition battling the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus “has worsened”, his government announced Monday. Johnson was hospitalized Sunday because of “persistent symptoms”. The 55-year-old Johnson announced on March 27 he had tested positive for the virus.

Earlier Monday Johnson had tweeted from St. Thomas’ Hospital in London that he was “in good spirits.”

Motivational graphic posted by Johnson on Sunday before he was hospitalized.

The BBC reported (excerpt):

A statement read: “Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus. “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.” It continued: “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Earlier Monday Johnson tweeted from the hospital, “Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe…I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.”

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

Johnson joined in the salute to healthcare workers last Thursday evening:

Thank you to the NHS and all of our critical workers for all you are doing to fight #coronavirus. You really are an inspiration. #ClapForOurCarers #ThankYouThursday #ClapForKeyWorkers pic.twitter.com/SRm2cAkAnQ — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 2, 2020

Johnson updated his condition on Friday:

Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus. You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020

Johnson’s pregnant fiance Carrie Symonds, 32, spent the past week in bed with coronavirus symptoms, was not tested, but says she is “on the mend“.

UPDATE: Sky News reports Johnson was moved to the ICU in case he needed a ventilator, “Boris Johnson has been moved to an ICU after his condition worsened, Downing Street has said. It is understood that he remains conscious, and that the move is a precaution in case he requires a ventilator.”

Live Sky News feed embedded:

Boris Johnson has been moved to an ICU after his condition worsened, Downing Street has said. It is understood that he remains conscious, and that the move is a precaution in case he requires a ventilator. Sky’s @BethRigby reports.#COVID19 latest: https://t.co/6fmNzMNH1J pic.twitter.com/NsnQZGoXiD — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 6, 2020

St. Thomas’ posted their guide for COVID-19 ICU care last week:

Our traffic light approach for early ICU opinion & flow chart for respiratory failure management in COVID-19. Avoiding prolonged CPAP along with early intubation/LPV while inflammation settles limits P-SILI/VILI & is resulting in good outcomes @GSTT_ICU @GSTTanaesthesia @GSTTnhs pic.twitter.com/MkwIxMHQUD — GSTT_ICU (@GSTT_ICU) April 1, 2020

The post BREAKING: Boris Johnson Moved to ICU as Coronavirus Condition “Has Worsened” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

