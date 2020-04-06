https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-british-prime-minister-boris-johnson-moved-to-intensive-care-over-coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to the Intensive Care Unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in London as his condition has continued to worsen after testing positive with the coronavirus.

“Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus,” a spokesperson for Johnson said in a statement. “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.”

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputize for him where necessary,” the statement continued. “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

“I spoke to the PM on Saturday, was the last time I spoke to him in person,” Mr Raab told The Telegraph. “Look, he’s in charge, but he’ll continue to take doctors’ advice on what to do next.”

Johnson, 55, was hospitalized on Sunday after his conditions continued to worse after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, which originated in China, 11 days ago.

A spokesperson for Johnson said in a statement yesterday, “On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.”

“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus,” the statement added. “The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

In a tweet, Johnson wrote: “Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.”

“I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain,” Johnson added. “Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.”

Carrie Symonds, Johnson’s pregnant fiancée, has said that she has been recovering from symptoms of coronavirus.

“I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus,” Symonds wrote on Twitter. “I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.”

The U.K. has been hit hard with the coronavirus as it currently has at least 52,274 confirmed cases with at least 5,383 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker.

While the U.K. has been hit hard, it has not been hit as hard as many other nations in Europe.

Spain has over 350,000 cases and over 13,000 deaths; Italy has over 132,000 cases and over 16,500 deaths; Germany has over 101,000 cases and over 1,600 deaths; France is closing in on 100,000 cases and has nearly 9,000 deaths.

This report has been updated to include additional information.

