Burglaries and thefts are going up in major cities, in yet another unintended consequence of the lockdown orders being put in place by various governors and mayors across the country. What did they think was going to happen when they order shop owners to stay away from their own stores and leave the places unattended, while large portions of police departments are stick, and bleeding heard judges and wardens are letting criminals out of jail early?

Examples include a $1.3 Million jewelry store heist, a grocery store that was robbed of $300,000 from their safe, and other markets that had money and a gun stolen from them.

The Jewish Voice reports:

The NYPD has seen a 75% increase in reports of burglaries of commercial establishments from March 12, when New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency, to March 31, police officials said. The NYPD recorded 254 burglaries of businesses during that time period this year compared with 145 for the same period last year, the officials said. Burglaries have drastically increased while other crimes have dropped. Thus far NYC has not experienced major violnce on the streets, but many predict things can become worse the longer the shelter-in-place and general shutdowns remain in place. The biggest reason business are concerned : Fox5 pointed out on Thursday, 6,498 uniformed members of the NYPD were on the sick report which accounts for 18% of the Department’s uniformed workforce. 1,354 uniformed members and 169 civilian members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Contributing to this is New York’s new no-bail law which went into effect on the 1st of this year. Job search website The Ladders explains:

New York City saw an uptick in crime in February compared to February 2019. In February, the New York City crime index saw an overall 22.5% increase compared to the same month last year. While there was a 20% decrease in the number of murders (20 this year compared to 25 last year), there was a 7.1% increase in shooting incidents (45 versus 42). Robbery, assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto also all saw increases. Experts and the NYPD have blamed the uptick on New York’s bail-reform law, according to the New York Post. Experts believe the rise in crime is a lingering symptom of the New York state bail-system overhaul, which went into effect on January 1. The new law prohibits pretrial detention in most misdemeanors and some nonviolent felonies. It also takes away judicial discretion. In the first week of March, crime in the seven index categories (murder, rape, robbery, felonious assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto) was up 26% from the same week in 2019, but that rate was not far off from 2020’s overall 20% surge, which was blamed on the bail-reform plague.

Meanwhile, over in Houston, KTRK reports:

Aside from burglaries rising by close to 20 percent, the chief said aggravated assaults similarly increased by 19.3 percent. Additionally, given the broad, statewide order to stay at home, domestic violence incidents have jumped by six percent. In the hours after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirmed the intention to release certain inmates from a “ticking time bomb” situation, Acevedo, whose police department is the largest user of the jail, revealed he had not discussed the plan with county leadership. “While I can’t speak to a plan I have not seen or been consulted on, my position on release is well documented on my Twitter feed and in previous media interviews,” the chief tweeted. “Let’s hope people who burglarize vehicles, residences and buildings aren’t released in large numbers.” Many businesses throughout Harris County have been closed for the past two weeks, during which we have seen an 18.9 percent increase in burglary of businesses. Let’s hope people who burglarize vehicles, resideces, and buildings aren’t released in large numbers. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 31, 2020

Burglaries in Seattle have nearly doubled compared to this time last year, as KIRO reports:

Officers with the Seattle Police Department say the number of reports of burglaries of local businesses has nearly doubled during the stay-at-home order. Police said during the last week they received 104 reports of burglaries compared to 54 during the same time last year. Many businesses have closed during the statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Inslee on March 23.

On Thursday, Inslee extended the order through May 4 — meaning more businesses could be targeted by burglars.

ABC 7 in San Francisco brings us this one:

Sweet and Spark isn’t closed for good. It just looks that way now. Co-owner Jillian Bremer cleared her store of its entire inventory after two people used a crowbar to break in around 1 a.m. Friday, just two weeks into San Francisco’s shelter in place. The whole thing caught on surveillance video. Bremer hadn’t boarded up her store like others on Fillmore Street. “There were boxes all over the floor, damage to the front door,” said Bremer. “It just was a mess,” she continued. Within seconds of the burglary, the alarm sounded and the alarm company called Bremer who called San Francisco Police. “Walking into the store in the middle of the night with the door just smashed in was really surreal,” said Bremer. “We had to get the door fixed immediately the next morning we had to figure out what orders were stolen, what jewelry was stolen, cancel other outgoing orders,” said Bremer. Bremer estimates the damage to the door and stolen items at a few thousand dollars.

