A county in Southern California announced it has closed all golf courses, whether public or PRIVATE until June 19 in response to the Coronavirus panic.

Riverside County Public Health Officers issued a tyrannical order on Thursday that closes ALL golf courses.

“Use of golf courses, and their ancillary areas, shall not be permitted by any person or group, regardless of membership status, course admission cost, or party size,” reads the order.

BREAKING: ALL golf courses in Riverside County, whether public or private, to be closed until June 19th pending further notice from Public Health Officer. @KESQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 2, 2020

What is disturbing about this particular order is that many homes in the desert county are located on golf courses.

So people aren’t allowed to walk outside on private golf courses in their own neighborhoods!

Landscapers will still be able to maintain the golf courses.

People who violate the order are subject to $1,000 a day fines and or imprisonment.

Some local private golf clubs sent letters to the county asking them to allow people to use the golf courses since they are outside.

“We believe that golf should be treated the same as walking, running, cycling and other outdoor recreational sports and activities that offer the benefits of social distancing,” reads the letter in part, from general managers of most of the valley’s private clubs, according to KESQ. “By the game’s nature, golfers play more than six feet apart and, in most cases, remain up to hundreds of feet apart.”

