California is sending back an excess of 500 ventilators so other states with more urgent needs can use them, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Monday.

“California is stepping up to help our fellow Americans in New York and across the country who are being impacted the hardest right now by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement on Monday.

“We still have a long road ahead of us in the Golden State – and we’re aggressively preparing for a surge – but we can’t turn our back on Americans whose lives depend on having a ventilator now,” he continued.

“We’re meeting this moment with compassion. I know that if the tables were turned and we were experiencing a hospital surge, other states would come to our aid and provide ventilators just as we are today,” he added, repeating his sentiments in a pair of tweets.

“CA is answering the call for Americans in NY and across the country, loaning 500 state-owned ventilators to those in need,” he wrote in part. “I know, if the tables were turned, other states would be there for us.”

Newsom added that officials in the Golden State will continue to prepare and secure equipment to “keep our fellow Californians healthy while standing with other states in their moments of need”:

CA will continue to prepare and secure the equipment we need to keep our fellow Californians healthy while standing with other states in their moments of need. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 6, 2020

The news comes as California tops 15,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Similarly, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced over the weekend that his state is returning 400 ventilators so they can be used for states hit hardest by the pandemic, such as New York.

“I’ve said many times over the last few weeks: We are in this together,” Inslee stated. “This should guide all of our actions at an individual and state level in the coming days and weeks”:

We can do this because Washingtonians are heeding the call to stay home. Their continued commitment to physical distancing is saving lives here in WA and around the country. Stay home. Stay healthy. Let’s beat this thing together.#WeGotThisWA https://t.co/D0xAdiOUUM — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 5, 2020

“Thank you, @GovInslee. We’re all in this together,” Vice President Mike Pence said in response to Inslee’s announcement.

“That we are,” Inslee responded, thanking the vice president, who is leading the administration’s coronavirus task force, for his “continued communication on multiple issues”:

That we are. Thanks, @VP, for your continued communication on multiple issues. https://t.co/YCIcDA3LOJ — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 5, 2020

