CBS News was caught once again posting a fraudulent video to make it look like President Trump is failing in his response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

First CBS was caught using footage from an Italian hospital to describe conditions in New York.

Now CBS posted a fraudulent viral video of an ICU nurse crying about a mask shortage and poor working conditions.

CBS on Sunday morning posted a video of a “nurse in tears” who says she quit her job after she was asked to work in a Coronavirus ICU without a face mask: “America is not prepared, and nurses are not being protected.”

The fake news tweet from CBS with the viral video is STILL UP and has received over 6 MILLION VIEWS!

“America is not prepared, and nurses are not being protected,” the ICU nurse said sobbing. “I quit my job today. I went into work and I was assigned to a COVID patient on an ICU unit that has been converted to a designated COVID unit. None of the nurses are wearing masks.”

In tears, a nurse says she quit her job after she was asked to work in a coronavirus ICU without a face mask: “America is not prepared, and nurses are not being protected” https://t.co/ywoSuLOPYP pic.twitter.com/S5BsnlO5nt — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 5, 2020

CBS never even verified the story. They just posted the video because orange man bad.

It turns out the woman is indeed a nurse, however she took time off to pursue a blogging/’social media influencer’ career.

She went back to work as a nurse for ONE DAY, then quit.

So it turns out this video is entirely fraudulent. https://t.co/2axIrXK4LA — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 6, 2020

It was all a lie.

CBS team meeting: “So how long has she been there?” “Well, boss, she showed up in AM for 1st day & quit immediately when managers didn’t let her do her own thing” “Perfect. She’s an inspiration. This will get Trump, I mean, inform USA! Perfect credibility. Beacon of truth!” — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 6, 2020

The woman admitted on Facebook just a few days before her dramatic viral video that she suffers from anxiety and bi-polar depression, hadn’t been working in the hospital for over a year and didn’t know if she was ready to return.

Four days into the job and 90% are dying and on ventilators. Notice she admits information TRIGGERS her. Ya, think? pic.twitter.com/ANbDCFOhiz — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) April 6, 2020

The woman also admitted that she was actually given 1 N95 mask while taking care of COVID-19 patients after Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted out her sob story.

Thank you so much for sharing Senator. We were each assigned 1 N95 per 1 covid patient’s room but was not allowed to wear it outside of the room, wear our own N95 mask around the Nurses station or Halls, which I came prepared with. HCPs absolutely deserve protection by any means. https://t.co/0bs0MZ78v2 — nurse.iv (@nurseiv4) April 5, 2020

Certainly some healthcare workers in COVID-19 hot spots currently do not have adequate protective gear, but for this fame-seeking Instagram influencer to use half truths so she can bask in the glory of internet fame is gross.

As with every fake news story, the lie makes its way around the world and no one sees the correction/retraction/apology usually issued several days later.

