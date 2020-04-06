https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/connecticuts-contemptible-color-coded-curricula/

The State Education Resource Center of Connecticut (SERC) is developing individualized black and Latino curricula for the Waterbury, Connecticut, public schools.

I am compelled to say that white Fabian Democratic Socialists and their bigoted tract-home-living white liberal cousins are a contamination of the fabric of America. They are validated and sustained by the aegis of blacks that prostitute skin color for personal economic enrichment. What they view as equipoise has had disparate impact upon blacks, not least of which being generational inferiority.

SERC boasts itself as the: “Recognized statewide leader in supporting educators, districts, and others in addressing the challenges that contribute to Connecticut’s racial opportunity gaps. They propose a blueprint for racial equality in education that focuses on five critical elements: Leadership, Professional Capacity, School Climate, Schools-Family-Community Partnerships, and Teaching & Learning.” (ctserc.org)

This Erebusic plan to portray history for black children through a crayon-colored prism will simply continue the institutionalized narrative of “white people bad” and blacks victims. Regardless of what the public is told, neo-Leninist teachers claiming America stole the Southwest and California from Mexico and that President Trump is separating illegal aliens – who have violated U.S. sovereignty by illegally entering the country – from their children, will brainwash the Latino component.

According to the official 2017 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Waterbury is 61.12 percent white, 20.94 percent black, and allowing that the designation “other” race references Hispanics, they are 10.46 percent of the population.

Educational attainment by those they identify as “race” shows: 87.91% of white students graduate high school with 22.23% obtaining bachelor’s degrees; 84.08% of black students graduate with 8.07% obtaining bachelor’s degrees; and 65.85% of Hispanic students graduate high school with 8.07% obtaining a bachelor’s degree.

A trained eye immediately notes the number of graduates versus the number of students who go on to obtain bachelor’s degrees. The disparity between those numbers indicates that the majority of students didn’t graduate on merit; rather they were promoted to the next grade based upon social standards juxtaposed to achievement standards.

Only 13% of black students were able to read at grade level, according to the data available for 2017/2018, with only 25% of Hispanic students reading at grade level.

The numbers for this same period become more abysmal when we note: 33.35% of Hispanics and 26.39% of blacks, compared to only 13.18% of whites, are in poverty. And before the denier class liberals and skin-color pimps blame the disparate numbers on the population numbers; according to available statistics during this period, whites outnumbered Hispanics by approximately 700, and while whites outnumbered blacks in Waterbury by 17,800, the difference in population numbers stems from the high rate of black abortions Connecticut boasts.

The primary causal factor for families living in poverty and specifically blacks is the composition of the home. Data on married households in Waterbury show: whites 39.7%, Hispanics 28.7%, and blacks 27.1%. Never-married whites are 35.2%, Hispanics are 50.9%, and blacks are 54.4%.

These numbers do not lie. They are taken directly from the official 2017 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau Waterbury, Connecticut, itself used.

Reasonable minds will conclude that Lyndon Johnson’s (that’s President Lyndon Johnson for those in public school) 1964/1965 Great Society Programs and his 1964 War on Poverty programs have failed; in reality they’ve succeeded beyond anything he could have anticipated.

“At the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964, 87 percent of black households were married two-parent homes and 40 percent of blacks were business owners. Today black women are singularly responsible for killing off over one-third of the entire black populace by the industrialization of baby killing.” (See: “Transcript: Jim Simpson of Accuracy In Media Interviews Mychal Massie,” mychal-massie.com.)

SERC is taking another step toward the complete homogenization of public schools by Fabian Democratic Socialists. Their objective is to control every facet of education. They already own the public school system; they are now focused upon ending homeschooling in its current incarnation. They’re committed to forcing private Christian schools to conform to their standards, by the codification of legislative edicts, and transform into government-run institutions of access failure. (See: “Stalin Knew, Mao Knew, Hitler Definitely Knew,” mychal-massie.com, Dec. 27, 2012.)

These calumniators are committed to creating a nation of Alinskyites.

We must learn to listen and properly evaluate what is being said when these socialists speak. It’s imperative that those who truly care and who are truly concerned for the educational well-being of their children recognize what is being represented when Waterbury lists statistical data as two and three generations.

Depending upon statistical intent, a generation can be anywhere from 30 years to 50 years or longer today. Using 30 years as the minimum would mean that Waterbury has been working quietly to imprison families on the plantation of government subsistence in some instances for 90 years.

SERC isn’t doing children any good. They’re entrenching and indemnifying themselves against failure by using the same model Vladimir Lenin and W.E.B. Du Bois used, and that Margaret Sanger institutionalized. They’re getting blacks that are willing to betray their so-called people for perceived gain.

Haven’t you wondered how it is that a plexus of infidels like white liberals are so bitterly opposed to anything that’s factually good for families and specifically black families, e.g., school vouchers, pro-life policy, tax cuts, etc.? Haven’t you wondered why people like Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, the Obamas, Spike Lee et al. are so opposed to real education, moral excellence and the extrication of the soul and mind from the neo-Leninist plantation?

