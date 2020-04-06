http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/p6sEr9jYC6A/

Italy’s overall death toll from the Chinese coronavirus exceeded 16,000 on Monday, as another 636 people have died from the disease in just the last 24 hours. Italian health officials, however, believe the nation has reached its “peak.”

Newly released data from Italy’s Civil Protection revealed that the country’s death toll from the virus has risen from 15,887 on Sunday to 16,623 on Monday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has also risen from 128,948 to 132,547.

Italian health officials believe that the nation has reached its “peak” with regards to the Wuhan coronavirus, but has yet to pass it.

“The situation of contagion from Covid 19 in Italy is stable even if the descent that all Italians dream of has not yet come,” reported La Repubblica on Monday.

“Today’s data confirms the trend that the numbers have been decreasing for a few days, it comforts us to see effective containment of the spread of the infection,” said Luca Richeldi — the chief of pneumology at Gemelli and member of the scientific committee — during a press conference on Monday.

“From March 30 to today we have more than 90% less than the growth of inpatients, from 409 to 27,” he continued. “In intensive care we had +75, today -79. A slightly less strong trend on deaths, which are still concentrated in Lombardy at 50%.”

Italy’s northern region of Lombardy is the nation’s worst-infected region — with direct ties to China.

“But on a weekly basis we see a decrease of more than 20%,” added Richeldi. “Having experienced these effects must strengthen us in maintaining these measures.”

The report added that while the number of intensive care patients has been going down, Italians are beginning to think about trying to get back to normal life after the peak — which is known as “phase two” in Italy.

“I signed a civil protection order last night that establishes a fund for provisions for the families of deceased health workers,” said the head of Italy’s Civil Protection Angelo Borrelli on Monday during a press conference.

Borrelli added that the money for the fund has been donated by the Della Valle family, which owns the Italian leather goods company, Tod’s.

“I thank Diego Della Valle, who promoted the collection for those who are orphaned or lost a family member because of the emergency,” said Borrelli.

The Della Valles are donating €5 million toward the family members of healthcare professionals who were killed by the Chinese coronavirus, according to WWD.

“Their selflessness and courage will forever be an example to all of us,” said the Della Valle family in a statement.

