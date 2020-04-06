http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hjxBku79GeU/

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) — funded by billionaire George Soros — is seeking the release of a serial drunk driver from Ukraine claiming he is at severe risk of contracting the Chinese coronavirus.

As part of the ACLU’s latest attempt to free an additional 22 illegal aliens and legal immigrants from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, the open borders lobbying organization is seeking the release of Konstantin Bugarenko, who has a long criminal record of drunk driving.

Bugarenko, 49-years-old, first arrived in the U.S. on a green card, as a lawful permanent resident, from Ukraine in 1996. Two years after his arrival, Bugarenko was convicted for a drunk driving accident where he injured six Americans. At the time, he was sentenced to 11 to 23 months in prison.

Since his release, Bugarenko has been arrested and convicted numerous times for drunk driving. Most recently, in January 2017, Bugarenko was convicted again of drunk driving. Sometime before this arrest, Bugarenko was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Now, the ACLU is petitioning a Pennsylvania judge to free Bugarenko along with 21 other ICE detainees so they can avoid the potential risk of contracting the coronavirus in detention.

ACLU lawyers wrote in their lawsuit:

Mr. Bugarenko suffers from prediabetes, high blood pressure, and diverticulitis. He also suffers re-occurring and debilitating pain in his feet that renders him temporarily unable to walk. His medical conditions place him at high risk of severe illness or death if he contracts [coronavirus].

As Breitbart News reported, the ACLU successfully got six illegal aliens and legal immigrants released from ICE custody in the sanctuary state of California by arguing they were at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The six illegal aliens and legal immigrants include a Mexican national convicted of child abuse, a Mexican national convicted of child molestation, a Belize national convicted multiple times of drunk driving, a Mexican national convicted of selling and trafficking cocaine, a Guatemalan teenager considered a flight risk, and a Guatemalan national arrested for drunk driving.

The lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The case number is Case 1:20-cv-00562-JEJ.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

