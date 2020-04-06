http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4tVaTEJJEMs/

A coroner in Louisiana’s Eastern Baton Rouge Parish revealed Monday that a one-day-old infant has died as a result of the Chinese coronavirus, according to local station WAFB 9.

The coroner, Dr. Beau Clark, confirmed an additional 27 people have died in the parish due to the illness. As of Sunday, the state has 13,010 confirmed cases and 477 fatalities.

In addition to Louisiana, Connecticut has also confirmed an infant death due to the virus. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) announced Wednesday that a 6-week-old baby had died.

“This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy,” Lamont said in a statement announcing the fatality. “This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time.”

As of Monday, Connecticut has 5,675 cases reported and 189 deaths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

