https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/491339-coroner-1-day-old-infant-dead-from-coronavirus-in-east-baton-rouge

A 1-day-old infant died as a result of the novel coronavirus in Louisiana’s Eastern Baton Rouge Parish, a coroner reportedly confirmed.

Coroner Beau Clark said the infant died Monday, local station WAFB 9 in Baton Rouge reported.

Clark reportedly added that 27 people in all have died in the parish as a result of the virus as of Monday.

Louisiana has been grappling with increasing numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths.

The state health department reported 13,010 confirmed cases and 477 deaths across the state as of Sunday.

Other states have reported infant fatalities related to the coronavirus amid the pandemic.

Connecticut announced that a 6-week-old baby had died from coronavirus complications earlier this month, and Illinois said that an infant had died at the end of March.

