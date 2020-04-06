https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/corrupt-director-faces-calls-resign-deceiving-world-allowing-china-cover-truth-coronavirus/

US lawmakers are calling for WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to resign for ‘deceiving the world’ by allowing China to cover up the truth about the Coronavirus.

A few weeks ago the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told an audience the “world was slow to react to the coronavirus.”

Tedros however downplayed the deadliness of this same virus back in January.

He claimed the Coronavirus could not be spread by human-to-human contact.

Republican Arizona Senator Martha McSally is now calling for Dr. Tedros to resign over his lies and cover-up.

Via The Daily Mail:

The director-general of the World Health Organization is facing calls to resign over criticisms of the way China’s response to the coronavirus crisis was managed. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is facing growing calls to step down from US politicians for trusting the communist regime’s official reporting about the extent of the spread of the disease. Republican Senator Martha McSally said Dr Tedros should resign over the ‘Chinese cover-up’. She told Fox News that part of the blame for China’s lack of transparency lay with the WHO director-general. McSally claimed that the Ethiopian, 55, ‘deceived the world’ and even praised China’s ‘transparency’ during its coronavirus response. She added that she ‘never trusted a communist’ and that the Chinese government’s ‘cover-up of this virus that originated with them has caused unnecessary deaths around America and around the world…I think Dr Tedros needs to step down’.

The Communist Chinese government is lying about how many Coronavirus cases they had and they are covering up their true death count.

Chinese citizens exposed to the Coronavirus traveled across the world for at least 2 months before a brave doctor and whistleblower told the truth about the virus.

Because the Chinese government along with Dr. Tedros lied, there are now over 1.3 million confirmed cases of the Coronavirus worldwide and over 72,000 deaths.

The post Corrupt WHO Director Faces Calls to Resign For ‘Deceiving the World’ by Allowing China to Cover Up Truth About Coronavirus appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

