New York Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoTrump hits Illinois governor after criticism: ‘I hear him complaining all the time’ Kentucky governor says it’s ‘very hard’ to compete with federal government for medical equipment COVID-19: We had the warning but we lacked the leadership MORE (D) suggested Monday the state may have flattened the curve of the coronavirus outbreak, but it is too soon to tell.

Deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, have stayed flat for two days, he said, while the total number of new hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions are down.

“Those are all good signs and again would suggest a possible flattening of the curve,” he said during his daily press conference.

He added the state could be “very near” the apex of the outbreak, but it would take a few more days to know for sure.

“We could still see an increase, so it is hopeful, but it’s also inconclusive,” he said of the data.

There are more than 130,000 cases in New York, including 4,758 deaths.

Cuomo said it’s not clear if the outbreak is plateauing, meaning the current rates of infection will continue for a longer period of time, rather than dropping after reaching a peak.

If it is plateauing, “we are plateauing at a very high level” and there is “tremendous stress on the health care system.”

Hospitals are already running at maximum capacity, he said. The state continues to look for more capacity to treat patients and Cuomo said Monday he would ask President Trump Donald John TrumpCampaigns face attack ad dilemma amid coronavirus crisis Outgoing inspector general says Trump fired him for carrying out his ‘legal obligations’ Trump hits Illinois governor after criticism: ‘I hear him complaining all the time’ MORE to shift the use of a Navy ship docked in New York harbor to treat coronavirus patients.

The USNS Comfort had originally been set as a facility for patients without the coronavirus, but Cuomo said there is not a large need for patients without COVID-19.

Despite positive signs in the data, Cuomo said it is crucial people continue following social distancing measures, he added.

He said the state would double the maximum fine for violating social distancing rules to $1,000.

“It’s not about your life,” he said.

“You don’t have the right to risk somebody else’s life.”

Updated at 1:18 pm.

