https://www.westernjournal.com/cuomo-thanks-chinese-government-billionaires-donate-ventilators/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared high praise for China’s lying, authoritarian communist regime after his state received a donation of 2,000 ventilators over the weekend.

Yes, the Democrat commended the same government that is responsible for the deaths of more than 4,700 people in his state from the coronavirus, in addition to turning New York City into an economic ghost town.

ABC News reported New York received the ventilators Saturday thanks to the generosity of billionaire Chinese tech giant Alibaba co-founders Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai.

Oregon sent an additional 140 breathing machines to the Empire State, which has become the country’s hardest-hit COVID-19 hotspot.

While getting ventilators to New York apparently required a lot of effort and cash in the U.S., Cuomo went on Twitter to thank China’s communist government twice in one post for playing the role of facilitator.

TRENDING: Watch Dr. Fauci Ridicule Question, Walk Away After Reporter Notes Praise for Communist China’s COVID Response

“We finally got some good news today,” Cuomo tweeted. “The Chinese government helped facilitate a donation of 1,000 ventilators that will arrive in JFK today.

“I thank the Chinese government, Jack Ma, Joe Tsai, the Jack Ma Foundation, the Tsai Foundation and Consul General Huang [Ping].”

We finally got some good news today. The Chinese government helped facilitate a donation of 1,000 ventilators that will arrive in JFK today. I thank the Chinese government, Jack Ma, Joe Tsai, the Jack Ma Foundation, the Tsai Foundation and Consul General Huang. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 4, 2020

The New York Post reported that Tsai, who has significant business interests in New York and owns the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, was mostly behind the donation of the ventilators.

Still, Cuomo went out of his way to specifically thank the Chinese government for the donation of medical equipment — which is odd, considering China likely profited from allowing such expensive medical equipment to be shipped elsewhere.

China’s only role in the deal seems to have been letting go of the much-sought-after ventilators for the right price.

But for reasons we can only assume are political in nature, Cuomo made sure to publicly thank a government that punished its own health care workers for the apparent crime of trying to warn the global health community about the highly contagious disease when there was a chance it could still be contained.

While members of the establishment media have made themselves stooges for China in recent weeks, it is astonishing to see the governor of one of the country’s largest states go out of his way to carry water for a dishonest regime that has wreaked havoc on the entire world.

RELATED: Expert COVID Prediction of 50K Hospitalizations in NY by April 1 Turned Out To Be 400% Too High

Far-left Vox perfectly framed the narrative surrounding Cuomo’s China praise in one sentence.

“So far, however, New York appears to be finding more luck working with the Chinese government and other individual states to procure ventilators than it has with Trump and the federal government,” the outlet said Saturday.

As COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and across the globe surpass 1.3 million, we are reminded of just how profoundly political the issue of the coronavirus has become for Democrats and the establishment media.

President Donald Trump must be stopped at any cost — even if it means they must side with authoritarian human rights abusers.

The left is growing increasingly desperate in its attempts to make the president look bad.

Cuomo’s praising of communists only further assists China as it attempts to portray itself as a global savior on the frontlines of the fight against the pandemic it created.

China lied to the world during the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak and allowed its infected population to spread the coronavirus — turning it into what is now a global pandemic with more than 70,000 dead.

To date, the only thing China seems to have given to Americans is the coronavirus itself. The ventilators were paid for by the generosity of billionaires.

Shame on Andrew Cuomo for kowtowing to China as Americans are dying.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

