A survey found three of five Britons plan “self-improving” during the lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The study by OnePoll contacted 2,000 British residents, and 60% said they are planning on, or already started, self-improving during the lockdown.

The survey result comes amid glimmers of hope in the global effort to curb the impact of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth delivered a hopeful address to her nation Sunday, even as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was being treated for COVID-19.

“We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us,” she said.

“Better days will return.”

Dr. Jane Orient, M.D., of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons said a possible treatment for COVID-19, hydroxychloroquine, is showing success.

“Evidence is pouring in from around the world, including Los Angeles, where very ill patients were symptom-free within 12 hours after receiving HCQ combined with zinc,” she wrote.

“In Brazil, HCQ plus azithromycin is being sent to patients’ homes based on a telemedicine consultation, and patients are reportedly cured at home. Virologist Paolo Zanotto of the University of São Paulo states that the drug should be given before day 5 to prevent lung damage. He believes opposition to the drug is political: President Trump and Brazilian President Bolsonaro have recommended it,” said Orient.

Channel News Asia reported what it described as a “glimmer of hope.”

“Italy reported its lowest daily death toll in two weeks, in a possible sign the tide may be turning in the deadliest disaster the country has faced since World War II,” the report said.

“This is good news but we should not let our guard down,” civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli told reporters.

Deaths from the coronavirus fell for the third straight day in Spain, and France had its lowest daily toll in a week.

In New York City, the daily death toll was down.

The Washington Post reported Austrian officials were looking to restart their economy.

“Austria on Monday became the first European country to announce a concrete plan to reopen its society after a coronavirus lockdown, as nations here feel increasingly hopeful that they may have weathered the worst of the first wave of the pandemic,” the report said.

“Denmark, Belgium, France, Spain and others are similarly examining how they will loosen some of the restrictions on public life. But European leaders are cautious, since some countries that have sought to return to normal, such as Singapore and Japan, have seen waves of new infections.”

Austria’s plan is to reopen in stages, beginning with small shops in a week.

The report said: “Austria has seen three consecutive days in which the number of coronavirus recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases. On Monday, Austrian authorities reported 241 new infections and 465 recoveries over the previous 24 hours. The slowing spread of the virus has relieved pressure on the medical system and allowed for thinking about what comes next.”

U.S. stock markets reflected the development Monday, surging some 6%.

