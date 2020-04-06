https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/democrat-state-rep-michigan-says-hydroxychloroquine-president-trump-helped-save-life-tested-positive-coronavirus/

Rep. Karen Whitsett, D-Detroit

A Democrat state lawmaker from Michigan is crediting hydroxychloroquine and President Trump for saving her life in her battle with the Coronavirus.

Karen Whitsett was diagnosed with Coronavirus and said she began to feel relief from her symptoms less than two hours after taking the anti-malaria drugs touted by President Trump.

Whitsett not only gave President Trump credit for saving her life, she thanked him.

The Democrat lawmaker said she would never have thought to take hydroxychloroquine if she hadn’t heard President Trump talking about it during his daily briefings.

The Detroit Free Press reported:

A Democratic state representative from Detroit is crediting hydroxychloroquine — and Republican President Donald Trump who touted the drug — for saving her in her battle with the coronavirus. State Rep. Karen Whitsett, who learned Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19, said she started taking hydroxychloroquine on March 31, prescribed by her doctor, after both she and her husband sought treatment for a range of symptoms on March 18. “It was less than two hours” before she started to feel relief, said Whitsett, who had experienced shortness of breath, swollen lymph nodes, and what felt like a sinus infection. She is still experiencing headaches, she said. Trump, at his daily coronavirus briefings, has repeatedly touted the drug in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin, despite criticism from health professionals that it is unproven and potentially dangerous. There have also been complaints that Trump’s remarks have resulted in a shortage of the drug for those people who normally use it for its recommended purposes. But Whitsett said Trump’s comments helped in her case. “It has a lot to do with the president … bringing it up,” Whitsett said. “He is the only person who has the power to make it a priority.” Asked whether she thinks Trump may have saved her life, Whitsett said: “Yes, I do,” and “I do thank him for that.”

President Trump first touted the drug during a daily press conference and was widely mocked and ridiculed by the fraudstream media.

Some reporters in the liberal media would rather have Trump fail than people survive a viral scourge.

