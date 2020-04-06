http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JaTfZAvUuLE/

State Rep. Tavia Galonski (D-OH) fumed Sunday night that President Donald Trump should be tried for “crimes against humanity” for his remarks at the White House’s coronavirus task force press briefing.

“I can’t take it anymore,” Galonski wrote on social media, condemning Trump’s expression of hope that the drug hydroxychloroquine will successfully treat coronavirus patients. “I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow.”

“Today’s press conference was the last straw,” Galonski tweeted. “I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one”:

I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one. https://t.co/XQin24gqY4 — Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020

Media critics have claimed that Trump is ignoring the facts spoken by members of this coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Newsweek reported:

Given the opportunity to answer the question the anti-malarial drug on CBS’s Face The Nation, Fauci sought to make clear that: “In terms of science, I don’t think we can definitively say it works.” “The data are really just at best suggestive,” Fauci explained. “There have been cases that show there may be an effect and there are others to show there’s no effect.”

Several reports, including stories by the Washington Post and USA Today, show many patients are being treated with the drug, including 4,000 people in New York City. The evidence of recovery is anecdotal so far and not confirmed by widespread scientific testing.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

