https://thehill.com/homenews/house/491095-democrats-struggle-to-keep-up-with-trump-messaging-on-coronavirus

Congressional Democrats are facing enormous pressure to show voters they are staying engaged and taking action to combat the deadly pandemic during a critical election year.

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiTop Federal Reserve official: Further coronavirus stimulus bill may not be needed Schumer: Fired inspector general will be remembered as a ‘hero’ Clyburn says stimulus spending oversight committee will be ‘forward looking’ MORE (D-Calif.) has launched a new special House committee to oversee trillions of dollars in coronavirus emergency spending, while other top Democrats are pushing legislation to create a separate 9/11-style commission looking into whether the government properly responded to the deadly pandemic.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer: Fired inspector general will be remembered as a ‘hero’ Biden calls on Trump to appoint coronavirus ‘supply commander’ Democrats press Trump, GOP for funding for mail-in ballots MORE (D-N.Y.) is aggressively pressing President Trump Donald John TrumpCampaigns face attack ad dilemma amid coronavirus crisis Outgoing inspector general says Trump fired him for carrying out his ‘legal obligations’ Trump hits Illinois governor after criticism: ‘I hear him complaining all the time’ MORE to appoint a “czar” to oversee the production and distribution of coronavirus-related medical supplies — a move that has rankled the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

And rank-and-file Democrats are getting creative to make sure their constituents know they are working on the crisis — even as they hunker down with their families at home.

Freshman Reps. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), Haley Stevens Haley Maria StevensCampaigns face attack ad dilemma amid coronavirus crisis The Hill’s 12:30 Report: House to vote on .2T stimulus after mad dash to Washington Democrat refuses to yield House floor, underscoring tensions on coronavirus vote MORE (D-Mich.) and Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinStates see surge of scams, price-gouging tied to pandemic Juan Williams: Biden’s promises on women are a big deal Sanders looks to regain momentum in must-win Michigan MORE (D-Mich.) are among those who’ve held telephone townhalls on the coronavirus in recent days, while progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOvernight Health Care: Global coronavirus cases top 1M | Cities across country in danger of becoming new hotspots | Trump to recommend certain Americans wear masks | Record 6.6M file jobless claims Trump blasts Schumer over ‘incorrect sound bites’ on coronavirus Trump warns against ‘partisan investigations’ after Pelosi establishes select committee on virus response MORE (D-N.Y.) has been answering coronavirus questions on Facebook Live, Instagram stories, Zoom and other social-media platforms.

Rep. Max Rose Max RoseOvernight Defense: Aircraft carrier captain pleads for help with outbreak | Pentagon shipment of ventilators delayed | Pompeo urges countries to be more ‘transparent’ with virus data New York representative to deploy with National Guard as part of coronavirus response Democratic lawmaker on stimulus vote delay: ‘There will be blood on Thomas Massie’s hands’ MORE (D-N.Y.), who flipped a GOP-held seat in Staten Island in 2018, is taking things a step further. The decorated Afghanistan war veteran deployed to the National Guard where he is helping to build overflow field hospitals in the New York region that’s become Ground Zero for the coronavirus.

“When I’m a member of Congress, the generals call me ‘sir.’ But when I’m in uniform, I’m just a lowly captain,” Rose told reporters before his deployment. “So I’m going into this with no illusions of grandeur — just to do my small part and do my duty.”

The Democrats’ efforts come as Trump has used his bully pulpit to dominate headlines and the air waves, particularly with the daily White House briefing on the crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

He and his coronavirus task force — comprised of Vice President Pence, Dr. Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciTrump, officials describe ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ as cases mount Trump promotes use of drug for coronavirus: ‘I’m not a doctor. But I have common sense’ Fauci, Navarro got into heated argument over unproven COVID-19 treatment: report MORE and other medical experts — have held daily press briefings, which have attracted millions of television viewers.

That’s put congressional Democrats and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCampaigns face attack ad dilemma amid coronavirus crisis Biden to host ‘virtual fireside chat’ with donors Esper faces tough questions on dismissal of aircraft carrier’s commander MORE, the party’s likely presidential nominee, at a disadvantage as they try to protect their House majority and flip control of the Senate and White House.

Home on a lengthy recess, lawmakers have spent the past week touting the passage of their historic $2.2 trillion coronavirus health bill — the largest such emergency rescue package in history. But with more than 10 million people filing for unemployment benefits and a death toll in the thousands, lawmakers are now racing to demonstrate they will be part of a months-long, sustained battle against COVID-19.

Pelosi has been making the media rounds — including MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” CNBC and CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Stephen Tyrone ColbertMusician Adam Schlesinger dies of coronavirus Colbert: ‘We’re American, there’s nothing we do better than not doing things’ Seth Meyers returning to late-night TV with ‘hybrid episodes’ MORE” — to push for a Phase 4 stimulus, though that proposal has shifted in recent days from an economic recovery package to yet another emergency one as the crisis has worsened.

She’s done those interviews from the Capitol, a subtle signal to viewers that work is continuing in Washington even with nearly all of her members back home.

The Speaker is also trying to ensure that the trillions in aid from the first three coronavirus packages are being spent appropriately. Last week, she appointed Majority Whip Jim Clyburn James (Jim) Enos ClyburnWhy Gretchen Whitmer’s stock is rising with Team Biden Democrats fear coronavirus impact on November turnout Top GOP lawmakers push back on need for special oversight committee for coronavirus aid MORE (D-S.C.), a close ally of Biden, to chair a new special bipartisan committee to provide oversight of the coronavirus spending. Republicans panned the Pelosi committee, arguing that the bipartisan package already created a panel to oversee bailout funds.

Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesPelosi says House will review Senate coronavirus stimulus package Pelosi says House will draft its own coronavirus funding bill Senate closes in on trillion-dollar coronavirus stimulus bill MORE (D-N.Y.) and other leaders also have been holding near-daily conference calls with rank-and-file members on various coronavirus issues, from stimulus checks and food security to housing. Some members said they are particularly worried that unemployment benefits and low-interest loans were not getting out quickly enough to out-of-work constituents and shuttered small businesses in their districts due to an inundated IRS and Small Business Administration.

Letters sent to the Trump administration have been popular, too. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Sen. Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenPentagon gets heat over protecting service members from coronavirus Overnight Defense: Lawmakers call for probe into aircraft carrier captain’s firing | Sailors cheer ousted commander | Hospital ship to ease screening process for patients Lawmakers call for investigation into aircraft carrier captain’s firing MORE (D-Md.) and 15 other Senate Democrats sent a letter to Defense officials calling for a probe into whether the captain of the U.S.S Theodore Roosevelt was fired after sounding the alarm about a COVID-19 outbreak on his ship.

Democrats are flexing their oversight muscles in other ways as well. House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon ThompsonPelosi forms House committee to oversee coronavirus response Democrats introduce bill to set up commission to review coronavirus response Hillicon Valley: HHS hit by cyberattack amid coronavirus outbreak | Senators urge FCC to shore up internet access for students | Sanders ramps up Facebook ad spending | Dems ask DHS to delay Real ID deadline MORE (D-Miss.) and Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump defends firing of intel watchdog, calling him a ‘disgrace’ Democrats seize on Trump’s firing of intelligence community watchdog Trump fires intelligence community watchdog who flagged Ukraine whistleblower complaint MORE (D-Calif.) have rolled out dueling legislation to create a 9/11-style bipartisan commission to investigate why the U.S. government was not prepared for the coronavirus pandemic and how the country can prevent an outbreak from happening again.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyPelosi scrambles to secure quick passage of coronavirus aid Sunday shows preview: State governors and top medical officials prepare for next week of COVID-19 response Members of House GOP leadership self-quarantining after first lawmakers test positive MORE (D-Fla.), a leader of the moderate Blue Dogs, and Rep. John Katko John Michael KatkoTo fight the rising tide of hate in our country, we must stop bias-based bullying in the classroom Hillicon Valley: House passes key surveillance bill | Paul, Lee urge Trump to kill FISA deal | White House seeks help from tech in coronavirus fight | Dem urges Pence to counter virus misinformation Lawmakers criticize Trump’s slashed budget for key federal cyber agency MORE (R-N.Y.), a leader of the centrist Tuesday Group, have authored the first bipartisan version of the coronavirus-commission bill.

“The general feeling I get from my colleagues now is that we were not ready. … I am convinced that properly positioned, we should have had a better response to it. There should have been a functioning system to address the pandemic,” Thompson said in a phone interview from his district office in Bolton, Miss.

“The messaging we were getting from the White House was not the same message we were getting from the CDC and other professionals,” he added. “For quite a few weeks, it was a series of misstatements and missteps. That was inconsistent in a time of emergency.”

Other House Democrats have joined Schumer in urging Trump to create a special post within the administration, a czar, to evaluate the various supply needs around the country and manage the procurement and distribution of personal protective equipment or PPE.

“The problem that I see right now is we really … have to have some kind of centralization with regard to this PPE,” House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.) told reporters this week. “So, I would like to have some, one person at the federal level who’s in charge of this who’s not only getting the stuff from overseas or whatever, but also getting the data to where this stuff is so that it can be redistributed.”

“We provided the money,” Pallone added. “It’s really a question of distribution at this point and manufacturing a lot of this stuff, too.”

Mike Lillis and Juliegrace Brufke contributed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

