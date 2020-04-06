https://www.dailywire.com/news/dems-want-free-college-tuition-coronavirus-blows-that-apart

Despite the cadre of Democratic presidential candidates who have endorsed the idea of giving college student their education for free, the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 may have shelved those plans indefinitely, according to various experts, including a former deputy domestic policy adviser in the Obama White House.

Morley Winograd, president of the Campaign for Free College Tuition, told Inside Higher Ed that free tuition and such ideas “need to be put aside for now … As states focus their attention on responding to the immediate crisis, they are rapidly draining their financial reserves and then some. This combination of events makes it clear that even though the need for free college tuition has never been greater, the likelihood of funding it, even partially, from state revenues is unlikely.”

